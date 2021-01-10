Today’s weekend ka vaar will be the most emotional episode as shows host Salman Khan will be seen crying like a kid while announcing the eviction of Jasmin Bhasin in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. A few days ago, The Khabri confirmed the news that Jasmin will be out of the house today and even the channel shared a video that shows one contestant between Abhinav Shukla and Jasmin Bhasin will have to leave the house. A soon as the fans learned about Jasmin Bhasin’s elimination, they want the makers of Bigg Boss 14 to bring Jasmin back. They are trending #BringJasminBhasinBack on social media. The hashtag #BringJasminBhasinBack is on top and has more than 2 million tweets. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli Looks Lovely in a Purple Vintage Dress Worth Rs 1799 - Yay or Nay?



A fan wrote, “Jas you are the best.. Bring her back otherwise we are not gonna watch the show again. We are always with you Jas #TeamJasmin #BringJasminBhasinBack” while another one commented, “Jass fans as we know promo is emotional and can’t believe Biased makers did cheap tactic played with fans and Jass emotions. This is fan power we want Jass back. 🙁 #BringJasminBhasinBack NO BB WITHOUT JASMIN”

No BB without our queen …. Those who wants to see this adorable faces everyday in BB house please support them …Bring our Sherni Back …Keep supporting her..#BringJasminBhasinBack ..@jasminbhasin @AlyGoni @BiggBoss @ColorsTV pic.twitter.com/JATj4FpcuN — Jasmin The real queen (@JasminTherealq1) January 10, 2021

When he was leaving she was crying and he was strong, this time she was strong and he is crying! This is called pure love <3 #BringJasminBhasinBack pic.twitter.com/gqEJFRX4vc — Nishtha (@Nishtha_Relan) January 10, 2021

After Jasmin’s eviction, nine contestants are left to play the game in Bigg Boss 14. This includes Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Rakhi Sawant, Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Sonali Phogat, and Eijaz Khan.

The promo video also shows Abhinav Shukla leaving the house. Let’s wait for the twist.

Stay tuned for more updates.