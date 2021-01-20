Famous Bollywood director, Sajid Khan, who has been in the news for #MeToo allegations by several models and actors, gets in trouble. After Jiah Khan’s sister alleged that Sajid sexually harassed the late actor, it was another Bollywood actor Sherlyn Chopra who accused Sajid Khan. Actor Sherlyn Chopra who was seen in Raqeeb and Dil Bole Hadippa! took to social media to share shocking things about the Housefull director. It’s another #MeToo allegation on him where the actor said that she was forced to touch his private parts. Also Read - Jiah Khan’s Sister Makes Shocking Allegations Against Sajid Khan of Sexually Harassing Late Actor: 'Asked Her to Take Off Top, Bra'

On Tuesday, Sherlyn Chopra shared an interview from 2019 where she narrated her ordeal. The actor said that some people tried to mislead her and said that she was sexually harassed by several people. Not only this, Sherlyn shared Jiah Khan's sister's interview and wrote a caption sharing her own story of #MeToo. "When I had met him in April 2005, a few days after my father's demise, he had taken his penis out of his pants and had asked me to feel it. I remember having told him that I know how a penis feels like & that the purpose of my meeting with him was not to feel or rate his penis.."

In another tweet, she wrote that Sajid has been getting support from the big Bollywood celebs. "He has the 'superstars' of Bollywood to vouch for his 'character'. It's my word against theirs. The Bollywood mafia is a strong syndicate", she told. Sharing the fact in detail, Chopra said that she wants her chats should be traced so that everyone comes to know. "It's not an accusation but the disclosure of a fact. Our phone records of the past may be checked regarding the same. After flashing his penis, he had not only asked me to touch it & feel it but also asked me if I had ever seen a penis as well endowed as his..", wrote the actor.

She continued to tweet so that netizens come to know about Sajid Khan. She further wrote: “I was emotionally broken at the time as in early April 2005, I had lost my father, late Dr. Prem Sagar Chopra. A few days after my father’s demise, I was called for a meeting by the filmmaker. Little did I know that the meeting would be centred around his penis!”

In 2019, I had done this interview in which I spoke about @SimplySajidK https://t.co/K31cDObLjl pic.twitter.com/AQqxEbc1qt — Sherni (@SherlynChopra) January 19, 2021

Sajid Khan has been accused by several actors. In September, model Dimple Paul had accused Sajid Khan of sexual harassment. She took to social media to add a spark to the #MeToo movement in the industry, she recalled how Sajid asked her to strip in the pretext of giving her a role in his then-upcoming film Housefull.