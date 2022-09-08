Chandan Prabhakar Quits The Kapil Sharma Show: Comedian Kapil Sharma and his gang is gearing up for the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show which is all set to premiere on TV from September 10, 2022. The new season of Kapil’s comedy show will feature some new actors. Meanwhile Chandan Prabhakar who is best known for his role as ‘Chandu chaiwala’ and has also played several other characters on The Kapil Sharma Show has finally confirmed that he will not make his return in the new season.Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek Says 'Will be Back Again' After Refusing to be a Part of Third Season

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chandan Prabhakar (@chandanprabhakar)



Despite of the promos from the upcoming season featured Chandan as a part of Kapil’s gang, the actor will not be seen on show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)



In a new interview with Pinkvilla, Chandan confirmed that he won’t be a part of the show for the new season. He said, ‘Yes, I will not be a part of this season of The Kapil Sharma Show and there is no specific reason. I just wanted to take a break.’

Interestingly, Chandan and Kapil have worked together for years and the two share a close bond.

Earlier, an entertainment website also reported that Bharti Singh will also not be a part of the new season ‘regularly’. Bharti was quoted by Pinkvilla that: ‘I am on a short break, and I am doing Sa Re Ga Ma Pa (Li’l Champs 9) too. So it’s not that I won’t do The Kapil Sharma Show, but I won’t be able to be regular there. Main dikhungi, par ‘beech beech’ mein dikhungi (I will be a part of the show but not regularly) because I also have a baby now, and have some shows and events too.’

Apart from Chandan and Bharti, comedian Krushna Abhishek had also turned down the show reportedly due to monetary reasons. Talking about the reasons for his quitting the show, a source had earlier told TOI: ‘One of the major concerns was the fee. Eventually, monetary differences prompted him to leave TKSS.’

On a related note, The Kapil Sharma Show, which will premiere on September 10, will see a host of new faces this time – Srishty Rode Shrikant Maski, Sidharth Sagar, Gaurav Dubey and Ishteyak Khan. They will be seen alongside Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, and Archana Puran Singh.