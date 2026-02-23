After liver cancer battle, Dipika Kakar faces fresh health scare; Shoaib Ibrahim gets emotional: ‘Life can change suddenly…’

Home

Dipika Kakar develops a stomach cyst after a liver cancer battle. Read details inside.

In the glitzy and glamorous world of showbiz, it’s usually the picture-perfect lives of celebrities that come to the forefront. However, what happens behind the surface is a lot more than what meets the eye. One such story is of Dipika Kakar. Famously known for her role in Sasural Simar Ka, Dipika’s personal life has been through turmoil. Just months after bravely battling liver cancer and undergoing a gruelling 14-hour surgery, Dipika Kakar is once again facing a health scare. The actress, who had been recovering steadily, has recently developed a stomach cyst. In his latest vlog, Shoaib Ibrahim opened up about Dipika’s condition, sharing details with fans and requesting prayers during this difficult phase.

Scan Showed A Small Cyst

On February 21, after experiencing persistent stomach and shoulder pain, Dipika went to the hospital. Shoaib shared, “Today was another hospital visit. Everything seemed fine until yesterday. We had gone to Akram’s house, and she had been having stomach pain for the past two days. Last night, the pain worsened, so we went to the doctor. He advised a CT scan. The scan showed a small cyst, about 1.3 cm. It’s very small, but she has had stomach and shoulder pain for two days, which worried both of us.”

Dipika Talks About The Pain

Addressing speculation, Dipika said, “The doctors said the pain on the left side is not because of the cyst.”

Shoaib added, “All other reports came back normal except for this 1.3 cm cyst. When we did the PET scan in December, it wasn’t there. The blood reports are mostly within range the normal level is 10, and it’s around 12 now, which is slightly above but still within limits. AFP is slightly raised, but nothing alarming.”

Doctors Will Perform A Small Procedure

Shoaib further revealed that a small procedure will be done. He said, “The doctors decided to treat it, but there won’t be any major surgery. They will perform a small procedure to burn the cyst. She will need to be admitted for three to four days, and the procedure is scheduled for Tuesday.”

Cyst Detected Early; Immunotherapy May Be Next Step

Reflecting on the sudden turn of events, Shoaib shared, “Life can change suddenly. Just yesterday, we were laughing and joking in the vlog, and today we are back at the hospital. But we are thankful to Allah that it was detected at an early stage. If it is under 2 cm, it can be treated this way. Otherwise, things could have been more serious.”

He further revealed, “Now the treatment plan may change. The oral chemotherapy she was taking might be replaced with immunotherapy or another treatment, depending on what the doctors suggest. For now, they have indicated that immunotherapy could be the next step. Please keep her in your prayers. And I pray for everyone who is battling any serious illness. It takes immense courage to fight such battles.”

Dipika further said, “Yes, I was very scared this morning. But I’m grateful we found out in time. That’s why regular follow-ups are so important. Even if there is slight pain, don’t ignore it—see a doctor immediately. This illness can return, and doctors always stress the importance of timely check-ups. We have been following all medical advice, but sometimes things happen beyond our control.”

As Dipika battles this health scare, fans continue to send prayers and strength their way.

