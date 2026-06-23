After Main Vaapas Aaunga breaks box office myths, Shekhar Kapur lauds Imtiaz Ali: ‘You proved what…’

Shekhar Kapur has reacted to the growing success of Main Vaapas Aaunga, praising Imtiaz Ali’s storytelling approach. He noted that the film’s performance reflects a shift in audience preferences away from formula-driven cinema.

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Shekhar Kapur on Main Vaapas Aaunga (PC: Twitter)

The conversation around master of storytelling Imtiaz Ali’s latest film Main Vaapas Aaunga has shifted in a big way after its slow start in theatres. Reports suggest that strong word of mouth is playing a major role in bringing viewers back. Many screenings across cities are now seeing better turnout compared to the opening week. As the film gains traction, discussions around its performance have also reached filmmakers and industry veterans who are now weighing in on its unexpected rise.

Shekhar Kapur reacts to the film’s growing success

One of the most notable reactions came from renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who praised Imtiaz Ali for challenging long-standing box office assumptions. Taking to X, he wrote, “Thank you Imtiaz Ali. With your film Main Wapaas Aaunga , you busted the myth that the first week box office defines the future of your film. You proved what counts is a great story well told.. What counts is respect for your audiences.”

His message quickly gained attention online, especially among film enthusiasts who have often debated how opening weekend numbers are treated as final judgment in the industry. Kapur’s words highlight a growing belief that audience response over time can be more important than early figures.

See Shekhar Kapur’s heartwarming post for Main Vaapas Aaunga here

Box office journey and audience response

Main Vaapas Aaunga opened to a slow start at the box office, earning around Rs 1.15 crore on its release day. The first week remained almost flat as collections stayed close to the same range. However, things began to change once audience reactions started spreading on social media. Viewers praised the emotional depth of the film and many even shared that it left a strong impact on them.

As positive word of mouth built up, the film saw a noticeable jump in its second week. On its second Friday, it reportedly earned Rs 1.90 crore, which was higher than its opening day. The weekend brought even better results with Saturday collections rising by nearly 55 percent to Rs 4.35 crore. Sunday added further growth with earnings of Rs 5.75 crore, marking a clear upward trend.

What is driving the revival of Main Vaapas Aaunga?

The film’s growth is being linked directly to audience reviews rather than aggressive promotions. Many viewers have appreciated its storytelling and emotional connect, which is helping it compete even against newer releases. Reports also suggest that several theatres have added extra shows due to increasing demand.

The film features a strong ensemble cast including Nasseruddin Shah, Sharvari, Vedang Raina and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles. The music has been composed by A. R. Rahman, which has also added to its appeal among audiences.

About Shekhar Kapur’s recent work

Shekhar Kapur’s last major release was the British romantic comedy drama What’s Love Got to Do with It? in 2022. He is now working on Masoom: The New Generation, a spiritual sequel to his 1983 classic Masoom. The project revisits themes of family and identity in a modern setting. The film brings together Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Manoj Bajpayee and Nithya Menen along with Shekhar’s daughter Kaveri Kapur. A. R. Rahman is also associated with the project as composer and co-producer.