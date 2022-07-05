Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra in Paris: Recently Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor returned from their romantic Paris vacation where the couple celebrated the latter’s birthday and now another Bollywood couple is painting the French capital red with their romance. We are talking about Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra as the couple is enjoying a family holiday in Paris and the actress has dropped a mushy selfie with her husband from their romantic outing.Also Read - Malaika Arora's 6 Days Workout Routine Proofs 'Gymmers Can Be Yogis', Inspires With Her Svelte Curves- WATCH Video

Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra’s get romantic in Paris

With this Instagram story, Raj Kundra made a rare appearance on social media. The businessman has been keeping a low profile ever since he was embroiled in controversy last year in an alleged porn production and distribution case. Though the businessman gets clicked by paps on public outings with family but he mostly covers his face and never really pose for the shutterbugs unlike his star wife.

Shilpa also shared a solo video of herself taking a stroll against the iconic Eiffel Tower , she captioned the post: Je t’aime Paris♥️ #love #gratitude #parisvibes #paris

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Last month, Shilpa and her husband, Raj Kundra jetted off to London with their two beautiful kids, Viaan Raj Kundra and Samisha Shetty Kundra for a family vacation. The Kundra family was also joined by Shilpa’s sister Shamita Shetty.

Recently, Shilpa Shetty had even posted a glimpse from London, where she was seen indulging in Yoga with sister Shamita Shetty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)



On the work front, Shilpa Shetty will soon be seen in the role of a tough cop in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming cop drama about Indian Police Force. The web-series will also star Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi and is slated for release later this year.