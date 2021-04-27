John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi‘s action-drama Mumbai Saga finally dropped on Amazon Prime Video on April 27. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal had hit the theatres on March 19, before the second wave of coronavirus forced theatres to shut down once again. However, the film has been leaked on the piracy site Tamilrockers, MovieRulz, Telegram, and other piracy sites. Also Read - Mortal Kombat Hindi Dubbed Leaked Online, Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Set in the 1980s and 90s, the film portrays the transformation of Bombay to Mumbai. John Abraham’s character Amartya Rao is out on the streets of Mumbai to rule the city. Emraan Hashmi plays the role of a cop whose motive it to end gangster John. He is seen as a cop who rose from the ‘ghettos of Bombay to stop’ Amartya Rao. The film also features Jackie Shroff, Amol Gupte, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover and Rohit Roy in important roles. Also Read - Karnan Leaked Online, Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

However, this is not the first time, the piracy website leaked a film or a show. Earlier, films and shows such as Jathi Ratnalu, Sreekaram, The Priest, Roohi, Bombay Begums, Lahore Confidential, Pudhu Kaalai, Sufiyum Sujatayum, AK vs AK, Laxmii, Ashram 2, Ludo, Chhalaang, Dark, Rasbhari, Bulbbul, Paatal Lok, Aarya, Penguin, Gulabo Sitabo, Chintu Ka Birthday, Choked, Ratkanchal, Ghoomketu, Betaal, Illegal, Family Man, The Raikar Case, Hundred, Extraction, Hasmukh, Money Heist, The Lion King, Frozen 2 among others became the target of the piracy sites. Also Read - Vakeel Saab Leaked Online, Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours after the films have hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)