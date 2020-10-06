Bigg Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia is making headlines for her claims made inside the house that her past relationship (with Paras Chhabra) was not good and she cannot trust anyone. After Paras’ reaction to the claim, his girlfriend and BB13 contestant Mahira Sharma also slammed Pavitra Punia and accused that she was not only married while she was in a relationship with Paras but also dating another man on the side. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 October 5, 2020 Written Update: Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin Get Into Heated Argument, Sara Gurpal Calls Sidharth Shukla 'Punjab Ka Jijaji'

Mahira Sharma told TOI that women can't keep crying always. She said, "I don't understand why these girls are after Paras to get fame? During Naagin 3, I knew she was married and at that time she was dating Paras and somebody else too. She was three-timing and now she is blaming Paras for it, just because you are a woman you can't play the victim card."

Mahira wants to confront Pavitra in Bigg Boss 14. She further said, "Stop playing an abla naari, because you are not. Dating two men and being married to one, three timing and blaming Paras. Wow. Scandal is your second name, controversy is your 24/7 mood. Such is your personality. If at all I enter Bigg Boss, I will make sure the world knows the truth".

Pavitra Punia had given an interview a few days ago that even if Paras decides to come on Bigg Boss 14, he should not provoke her or he will have to face dire consequences. “I don’t really have that much of a controversial past. I just have one ‘sh*t’ in my life and if he has even a bit of self-respect and sense left, he will not enter the Bigg Boss 14 house in my presence and even if he does, he shouldn’t rub me the wrong way or else he would face the dire consequences,” Pavitra Punia told Telly Chakkar in an interview.