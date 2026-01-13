Home

Entertainment

After Prashant Tamangs death, video of him singing with his daughter goes viral - Watch

After Prashant Tamang’s death, video of him singing with his daughter goes viral – Watch

A touching video of Prashant Tamang singing with his little daughter has taken the internet by storm as fans mourn his sudden passing.

Indian Idol Season 3 winner and singer-actor Prashant Tamang has left fans heartbroken after his sudden death at the age of 43. While the entertainment world still reels from the shock, a touching video of Prashant singing with his daughter has gone viral, reminding people of his warm personality and the bond he shared with his family.

What’s in the viral video?

In the clip shared widely on social media, Prashant is seen sharing a sweet moment with his little daughter. The two sing together, and the joy in their voices touches everyone who watches. Fans wrote in the comments that the video made them smile and cry at the same time, seeing the star in everyday family life with his child.

The video resurfaced soon after news spread of his passing, and many people are revisiting it to remember him not just as a singer, but as a loving father and family man.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sikkim News 24 (@sikkimnews)

What exactly happened to Prashant Tamang?

Prashant, who rose to fame after winning Indian Idol 3 in 2007, passed away on January 11, 2026, at his home in Delhi at the age of 43. Reports say he suffered a cardiac arrest and was declared brought dead at the hospital. Authorities have ruled out any foul play, and his family has said it was a natural tragedy.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

His sudden death came as a shock to fans and colleagues, many of whom remember him fondly for his voice and passion for music.

How did fans react online?

After the news broke, videos and clips featuring Prashant began circulating again. One of his recent live performance videos from December 2025, described as “full of excitement and unbeatable vibes,” also gained renewed attention. Fans flooded the comments with messages like “Rest in power” and “He will be missed forever.”

People on social media are also sharing memories of his journey, from a Kolkata Police constable to national fame, and reflecting on how his music touched many hearts.

What did his family do?

Prashant’s mortal remains were flown to Bagdogra Airport, and his final rites took place in Darjeeling, his hometown, where friends, family and fans gathered to pay respects. Emotional footage from the funeral shows his wife and young daughter mourning deeply as they bid him farewell. Many people watching these clips have described them as “unbearably moving.”

Why is this moment so touching?

Moments like the viral video of Prashant with his daughter remind everyone that behind the fame was a real, loving person, a husband and father who enjoyed simple moments with his family. In these difficult times, fans are not just remembering his voice, but the gentle, human side that came through in shared memories and personal clips.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.