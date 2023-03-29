Home

Amaal Mallik Gives a CLEAR PICTURE on Bollywood Campism After Priyanka Chopra’s Statement

Singer Amaal Mallik exposed the dark side of Bollywood after Priyanka Chopra shared her statement on moving to the West for her career.

Amaal Malik Talks About 'Campism' In Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra seems to have empowered many voices in the Hindi film industry since she revealed her experience of having ‘beef with people’ as the prime reason behind her exit from Bollywood. Reacting to a news article covering Priyanka Chopra’s version of the truth, singer-composer Amaal Mallik exposed the Bollywood industry and wrote on Twitter, “Well it’s something that I face on a daily basis. When fans ask me why I don’t do as many Bollywood films? Now you know 😉 The truth about campism, bootlicking & powerplay within #Bollywood needs to come out more often…See what they tried to do to this amazing woman…”

In another tweet he wrote, “Then people think I am a nepo-kid and I have it easy.”

Amaal wrote in a series of tweet, “My music has worked irrespective of the stars in them, but last few years seeing me do less film work has made young fans of mine a little worried, hence I’m giving them the clear PICTURE:

A) I refuse most remixes.

B) I refuse to suck up to power-mad people.

C) Can’t take instructions from non-musical people about music.

D) Can’t do the sweet talking all the time.

E) Can’t work without the right remuneration. F) Not part of any producer-director camp

G) I’m usually replaced by the composers that ‘LISTEN’ and say ‘Ji Sir’ all the time.

H) I can’t butter people & do the constant ass-licking they have to in order to become their little pets/ puppets to get one song here and there….

He further added, “You need to see my previous interviews to know the truth brother you aren’t wrong but you aren’t completely right. The only advantage I had is I knew how dirty yet amazing this place could be.”

Amaal Mallik is the voice behind popular numbers such as ‘O Khuda’, ‘Kaun Tujhe’, ‘Buddhu Sa Mann’.

