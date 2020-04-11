Actor Salman Khan has been working extensively for the welfare of the wage-workers in Mumbai. After providing salaries to various wage-workers employed with the Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees, the actor has helped his good friend and ex-MLA Baba Siddique to provide food essentials to people. Siddique took to Twitter to post the photos of ration kits that have been provided by Salman for distribution among the wage workers. Also Read - Salman Khan Eats Grass in Breakfast With His Love - Horse, Watch Adorable Video

Popular for organising big Eid parties that are attended by all the prominent names of Bollywood, Baba Siddiqui also thanked Salman and his family for showing so much care and concern for those in need of food. His Twitter post read, "Thank you @beingsalmankhan @tweetbeinghuman for your generous contribution towards the daily wage workers. You are always one step ahead of everybody when it comes to helping people and you have proved that yet again. (1/2).." (sic)

Salman earlier took the responsibility of 25,000 wage workers registered with FWICE and promised to transfer their monthly salary and other expenses directly in their bank accounts. Salman’s manager Jordy Patel met the secretary of the federation to collect the bank account details of the workers registered with FWICE. A report in Times of India suggested that a few members have already received the money in their bank accounts while a few willingly refused to take it citing they had enough finances to support themselves in the lockdown period and the federation should help others who are genuinely in need of monetary assistance.