Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Allu Arjun is in demand after the super success of Pushpa: The Rise. The actor has reportedly been approached by the makers of Atlee for the lead role. Yes, you read that right. A report in MensXP says Allu will next collaborate with Atlee – a pan India project. The movie will be backed by Lyca Productions, which has produced films like 2.0, Kaththi, and Darbar. Lyca has reportedly offered a whopping sum of Rs 100 crores to the Telugu star for the film.

Allu Arjun is a powerhouse performer and the recent project Pushpa proved it. He has gained popularity pan-India. With 15.7 million followers on Instagram, Allu Arjun has received another milestone proving his popularity.

The actor has not only grabbed limelight for his acting skills, but also for his dance steps in Srivalli and Oo Anatava. Pushpa's songs have a craze and celebrities are also seen dancing to the chartbusters, recreating the iconic steps. We can see that the Pushpa fever is not going down anytime soon. Even the phrases used by Allu Arjun like 'Thaggede Le' and 'Jhukega Nahi' has become a huge phenomenon.

If we check the box office collection, Pushpa: The Rise has been doing rather well since its release in December. After seeing an increase in collections in its third week, the business of the film doesn’t seems to be slowing down. The filmhas collected Rs 250 crore in the worldwide box office.