After Rajpal Yadav gets interim bail, brother Chandrapal reacts to financial support from Bollywood: ‘Kissi se koi…’

The media questioned Rajpal Yadav's brother Chandrapal Yadav about the financial support the actor received from Bollywood. To this he said...

There is a sigh of relief for actor Rajpal Yadav and his family after the Delhi High Court granted him interim bail in a long-standing cheque bounce case involving Rs 9 crore. Expressing his feelings about the development, Rajpal’s brother, Chandrapal Yadav, said, “Humme kissi se koi shikayat nahi hai. Jo bhi din the woh humare din the, ab humare acche din aane wale hain. Abhi bas yehi kahenge (We have no complaints against anyone. Whatever days we faced were ours to face, and now our good days are about to come. That is all we will say for now.”

Rajpal Yadav has spent a week in Tihar Jail in the case. He surrendered to the authorities over the unsettled debt. The actor will remain out of the jail till March 18, 2026.

The media outside the court questioned Chandrapal Yadav about the financial support Rajpal Yadav received from Bollywood. In response, he said, “Yeh sab bhai sahab hi batayenge (My brother will speak about this).”

Rajpal Yadav’s press meet after getting interim bail

Rajpal Yadav’s manager, Goldie, got in touch with media after the actor got interim bail and called it a joyful moment. “Yes, it’s true that Rajpal sir has been granted bail. It is a happy day for us,” he said. Goldie also mentioned that Rajpal will hold a press conference in a day or two to discuss the matter in detail.

