Home

Entertainment

After Rajpal Yadav, KRK makes SHOCKING revelations about Akshaye Khanna, claims actor has no work after...

After Rajpal Yadav, KRK makes SHOCKING revelations about Akshaye Khanna, claims actor has no work after…

KRK shares surprising updates about Akshaye Khanna’s career, suggesting the actor currently has no upcoming projects.

Actor Akshaye Khanna, last seen in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, earned widespread praise for his portrayal of Pakistani gangster Rehman Dakait.

His intense performance and screen presence reminded audiences of his versatility, building anticipation for his next projects. Rumours had suggested that he might star in Bhagam Bhag 2, taking over Govinda’s role, but recent developments have shifted the casting entirely.

KRK claims Akshaye Khanna is without work

Kamaal R. Khan, popularly known as KRK, recently made startling claims regarding Akshaye Khanna’s career choices. According to KRK, Akshaye left Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3, despite having appeared in the second instalment, in order to take up Bhagam Bhag 2. However, the role ultimately went to Manoj Bajpayee, who will star alongside Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, both returning from the original film.

KRK shared his statement on X (formerly Twitter) on February 14, writing, “Akshaye Khanna did leave #Drishyam3 for film “Bhagam Bhaag 2”! But Akshaye didn’t get that film. Manoj Bajpayee is in the film with Akshay Kumar! Director Raaj Shaandliya is directing the film.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Check out the post here

Akshay Khanna did leave #Drishyam3 for film “Bhagam Bhaag2”! But Akshay didn’t get that film. Manoj Bajpayee is in the film with Akshay Kumar! Director Raaj Shaandliya is directing the film. Narendra Hirawat is the producer! Means Akshay Khanna doesn’t have any film right now. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 14, 2026

Manoj Bajpayee in Bhagam Bhag 2

Paresh Rawal commented on the casting change, saying that Manoj’s inclusion would create “a different and unique combination.” He also admitted that he would miss working with Govinda but could not explain the reasons behind the veteran actor’s exit. Director Raaj Shaandilya has taken over the project from Priyadarshan, who directed the original Bhagam Bhag.

Also read: Bhagam Bhag 2: Paresh Rawal confirms Govinda’s exit; This actor step in

More about KRK

KRK is no stranger to stirring conversations in Bollywood. Recently, he shared explosive claims about Rajpal Yadav’s financial troubles, alleging that despite owning property worth Rs 50 crore, the actor was not repaying his loans. KRK had initially offered Rs 10 lakh to help Yadav clear his dues and urged the Bollywood community to raise Rs 5 crore collectively. He also questioned the authenticity of reported aid from other stars.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.