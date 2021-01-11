Rakhi Sawant and her marriage with Ritesh has been the most talked topic. Everyone wants to know about Ritesh and his details. Fans are really confused about whether Rakhi is married or not. The controversial queen has time and again mentioned that she didn’t lie about her marriage and it was not for publicity. Even Rakhi Sawant is desperately wanting Ritesh to disclose his identity. Now, in the latest interview, Rakhi’s brother Rakesh Sawant spoke to ETimes and he himself said that Rakhi has married Ritesh and he attended the wedding. Rakesh said, “I know many people think she lied about her marriage but just imagine why will a girl lie about her wedding. I understand she did a show like Rakhi ka swayamvar but that was a show. That was a different thing. Why will we lie about it. I was part of the wedding.” He further said that they have all been trying their best that Ritesh comes at least once to India, so that people come to know about him. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Netizens Are Heartbroken After Aly Goni Cries Like a Baby Over Jasmin Bhasin's Eviction

Rakesh even mentioned Ritesh as jiju and said: "Ritesh loves Rakhi a lot and that she has "finally got a really good life partner and is happy. Ritesh jiju loves her very much and so does Rakhi. We all are very happy for her because she has finally got a really good life partner and she is happy. We don't interfere much in her personal space and want her to be happy. Rest everyone like Abhishek Awasthi and others used Rakhi to make their career and enter the industry. They used Rakhi's name and fame that she had then, to make their careers. Rakhi was naive back then and we would tell her they are not nice people, they are using her but then she was in love and she did not listen to us. I am hoping that this month Ritesh jiju manages to come to India and enter Bigg Boss to be with her. I want viewers to see that they are such a lovable couple."

"The lockdown has affected Rakhi badly and we all are trying our best that at least once Ritesh jiju comes to India", Rakesh concluded.

Soon after the interview went viral, Rakhi’s fans were quick to reply on the same. Netizens wrote: “par jiju kahan hain”.

It has been reported that the makers of Bigg Boss 14 are approaching Ritesh so that Rakhi gets a surprise.

