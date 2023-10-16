Home

After Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif Gets a Jawdropping Towel Scene in Tiger 3 And Fans Are Like ‘Muh Toh Band Karo, Uncle…’

Katrina Kaif returns as Zoya alongside her Tiger in YRF's new movie 'Tiger 3'. The trailer of the film hits the screens on Monday and it has a whole action scene featuring Katrina in her most unexpected avatar.

Katrina Kaif's towel scene in Tiger 3 trailer

Mumbai: The makers have released the trailer of Tiger 3 and it has got the audience excited. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film marks the return of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif on-screen in their most iconic roles – Tiger and Zoya. Apart from the grand action sequences featuring Salman, the fans are especially curious about the one scene starring Katrina in a never-seen-before avatar.

The actor is seen doing some fabulous action in a ‘towel scene’. As you start watching the trailer and get engrossed in its heavy dialogues and the gripping India vs Pakistan storyline, you are suddenly treated to a scene featuring Katrina wearing nothing but a towel. She is fighting another woman in the particular scene who’s also dressed in the same towel. The scene has found a special fan base on social media. Fans are expressing their excitement to see Salman, Shah Rukh Khan and Emraan Hashmi in Tiger 3 but not without mentioning how surprising Katrina looks in the film. “Can’t wait for this scene (sic),” wrote a fan, while another said, “Katrina Kaif Towel Fight Scene TIGER 3 Will Blow Your Mind … TIGRESS is Coming On Big Screens (sic).”

Check Twitter reactions to Katrina Kaif’s towel scene in Tiger 3:

Katrina Kaif Towel Fight Scene TIGER 3 Will Blow Your Mind … TIGRESS is Coming On Big Screens #KatrinaKaif #SalmanKhan #EmraanHashmi #Tiger3 #Tiger3Trailer pic.twitter.com/v14qdvrVjn — Maneesh Sharma Director (@ManeeshSharmaa) October 16, 2023

#KatrinaKaif in action mode, she looks terrific in the trailer The cat fight in towel is gonna be one great scene to witness #Tiger3 #SalmanKhan #Tiger3Trailer pic.twitter.com/RGQKcsW0Ir — ALLWood Reviews (@AllwoodReviews) October 16, 2023

Who steal the show in Tiger 3 Trailer ? Rt for – #SalmanKhan with scarf Like for – #KatrinaKaif with Towel #Tiger3Trailer Retweet Like pic.twitter.com/g1EVuUJSys — Monster Khiladi. KatMyLife (@SuperiorKhiladi) October 16, 2023

Katrina Kaif Towel Fight Scene TIGER 3 Will Blow Your Mind … TIGRESS is Coming On Big Screens #KatrinaKaif — Shivani yadav (@svn_yadav) October 16, 2023

The entire spy universe created by YRF has found a huge fan base in India and all over the world. This is the third film in the Tiger franchise and the fifth film in the overall spy universe. Tiger 3 is set in the times ahead of Pathaan, War and Tiger Zinda Hai. It is also expected to provide a hint about the next film in the spy universe which is going to pit Tiger and Pathaan against each other.

It is also rumoured that Alia Bhatt will be entering the spy universe as the first female spy. Tiger 3 has got so much to show as a surprise that it only makes it more intriguing. The film releases on November 12 as the big Diwali release – making it the first ever Bollywood film in the current times to hit the screens on a Sunday. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Tiger 3!

