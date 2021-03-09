After Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor tested positive for COVID-19, the next celebrity who got coronavirus was filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The director was busy shooting for his upcoming project Gangubai Kathiawadi in Mumbai’s Goregaon Film City, also featuring Alia Bhatt. Reportedly, the filmmaker and the crew of the film have gone under home quarantine and the shooting of Gangubai Kathiawadi is put on hold. An official confirmation about the same is awaited. A source close to Sanjay Leela Bhansali was quoted saying to Indian Express, “SLB has tested positive for Covid-19, and he is under self-quarantine, Alia too has quarantined herself since SLB and Ranbir both have tested positive. Everybody who has come in contact with Sanjay has taken the test. After Sanjay tested positive, the first thing he did was to get his mother tested too, she has tested negative for the virus and is doing fine but she has also quarantined herself as a precautionary measure.” Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor Gets COVID-19, Mom Neetu Kapoor Confirms - Here's Latest Health Update

Gangubai Kathiawadi also features Ajay Devgn and the trailer of the film has received a positive response from the critics and the audience. The film's story revolves on the life of Gangubai, the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura, and is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens Of Mumbai.

Earlier on Tuesday, Neetu Kapoor confirmed Ranbir Kapoor has been tested positive for the viral. She also mentioned that he is on medication and living in quarantine at home. Neetu wrote: "Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions."

We wish for Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ranbir Kapoor’s speedy recovery.