Home

Entertainment

After Ranveer Singh, Salman Khans brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma, receives threat email

After Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan’s brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma, receives threat email

Mumbai Crime Branch confirms a threat email sent to Aayush Sharma via Proton Mail, allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The incident follows a similar threat received by Ranveer Singh.

Aayush Sharma has found himself in the middle of a worrying situation involving threats against Bollywood celebrities. The actor is married to Arpita Khan and is also Salman Khan’s brother-in-law. Recently he received a threatening email that claimed to be sent by someone linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The news has raised concern because it comes right after another high profile threat case involving actor Ranveer Singh.

What did the Mumbai Crime Branch say?

The Mumbai Crime Branch confirmed on Wednesday February 11 that Aayush Sharma received the threat email through Proton Mail. The sender claimed to be associated with the Bishnoi gang. Police have started a probe to trace the sender and understand the motive behind the threat. Officials are also working to find out whether the email was sent from inside the country or from abroad.

Similar threat received by Ranveer Singh

Aayush’s case follows closely after Ranveer Singh received a threatening voice message on WhatsApp. The message demanded crores of rupees and created panic among the actor’s security team. Following the threat the security outside Ranveer’s home was increased and the police launched an investigation. Authorities said the sender used a VPN to hide their location and claimed links to the Bishnoi gang. The use of different digital tools in both cases suggests the sender wanted to remain anonymous.

Also read: Amid extortion threat, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tighten security at their Mumbai home- Watch

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Digital tools used to hide identity

In both cases the accused tried to hide their identity. The voice note in Ranveer’s case was sent after masking the location through a VPN. In Aayush’s case the email was sent through Proton Mail a service known for strong privacy features. This has made the investigation more difficult as police need to track the digital trail through multiple layers of security.

The firing incident

These threats come after a separate incident near filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence on January 31 when five rounds were fired outside his home. Police arrested five accused in connection with the firing.

They were produced before a Special MCOCA court and remanded to police custody until February 17. Investigators also arrested a man named Asaram Phasale who allegedly supplied weapons and was working for the Bishnoi gang for years while posing as a garage mechanic.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.