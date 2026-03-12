Home

After Rashmika Mandanna family’s audio leak, actress asks to delete, calls it an ‘invasion of privacy’: ‘Legal action will be…’

Rashmika Mandanna expressed disappointment that the audio leak controversy has caused unnecessary discomfort not just to her but also to her family and those close to her. She intended to initiate legal action against...

After a clip of actress Rashmika Mandanna’s mother allegedly making accusations against her former fiancé, Rakshit Shetty, went viral online, the actress has finally broken her silence, calling the incident a serious invasion of privacy. Urging people to stop sharing the clip, the Animal actress posted a detailed note on her Instagram Stories. Mandanna explained that the audio circulating on social media appears to be from a private conversation that took place nearly eight years ago and was most likely recorded and shared without the knowledge or consent of those involved.

Rashmika Mandanna said that over the past eight years she has faced a great deal of misinformation, harassment, and targeted attacks from a section of the media and social media users. She alleged that her statements were often taken out of context, leading to false narratives being created merely to gain views and engagement. She added that while she had remained patient all this time, the developments over the past 24 hours crossed a line, leaving her with no option but to speak out on the issue.

The ‘Pushpa’ actress further expressed disappointment that the controversy has caused unnecessary discomfort not just to her but also to her family and those close to her.

Rashmika requested that media platforms, influencers, and individuals sharing the content remove it immediately. She even gave a 24-hour window to those circulating the content, failing which she intends to initiate legal action against them.

She further wrote, “To everyone who has supported me with kindness, understanding, and love through the years, I remain deeply grateful. I love you and want you to know that random people will not and cannot dictate how we live. We choose. We have to.”

‘The Girlfriend’ actress added that the decision to speak up and take action was not taken lightly, but it had become necessary to protect her dignity, privacy, and peace at this point.

