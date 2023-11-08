Home

Entertainment

After Rashmika Mandanna, Sonnalli Seygall Recalls Similar Deepfake Experience

After Rashmika Mandanna, Sonnalli Seygall Recalls Similar Deepfake Experience

After Rashmika Mandanna's morphed video went viral on internet, actress Sonnalli Seygall recalls her past experience about deepfake pictures being shared on social media. This is what she said...

Deepfake Video of Rashmika Mandanna Goes Viral, Actress Sonnalli Seygall Recalls Similar Experience

As Rasmika Mandanna’s deepfake video went viral on social media, several Bollywood actors flagged the AI-generated video. It was Amitabh Bachchan who raised caution against the viral video. The original video was posted on October 9, 2023, by British Indian citizen Zara Patel on Instagram. The morphed video of Rasmika entering an elevator garnered over 18 million views on X (formerly known as Twitter.) Recently, the actress raised concerns over the AI-generated deepfake video. In a statement given by Rashmika on X stated she was “deeply hurt” by the morphed video posted on the internet. She also said it was “extremely scary” for her to watch her viral video being shared on the internet.

Trending Now

Sonnalli Seygall Also Opens Up About Her Deepfake Pics:

After Rashmika’s deepfake went viral, actress Sonnalli Seygall recalls her experience. She said “Yes, it has happened to me in the past but not in a video, in the form of pictures. And it was very, very scary then. Actually, my mom brought it to my notice and my mom is very gullible and at least at that point when it was also new, she did not understand. It really affected her. She said what are these pictures of yours? And I was like they are not really mom, they are morphed and. So it’s very sad. It’s scary and makes me angry. It’s completely illegal and just because they’re faceless people doing this does not make it okay by any standards.”

You may like to read

Adding on Sonnalli further spoke against Rashmika Mandanna’s deepfake video and called for action. She said, “Oh my God, it’s scary. Very, very scary. Of course, we have all seen it in the past with pictures, and that was always debatable, but this is so real to the point. I mean, it’s so illegal. Immediate action needs to be taken against this. As a girl, as a human being, I don’t feel safe because that means anything can be done with whatever is available online. So much of our lives is out there right on the Internet, whether it’s social media, Google, or our phones.”

Amitabh Bachchan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mrunal Thakur among others flag deepfake video

Senior actor BigB initially flagged the video on X.

yes this is a strong case for legal https://t.co/wHJl7PSYPN — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 5, 2023

Several other actors like Naga Chaitanya, and Mrunal Thakur raised their concerns regarding the deepfake video of Rashmika.

Mrunal on Instagram stood in support of Rashmika and said, “Shame on people who resort to such things, it shows that there is no conscience left at all in such people. Thank you @rashmika_mandanna for speaking up, for addressing this issue that so far we have seen glimpses of but a lot of us chose to remain silent”.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.