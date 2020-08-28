You must have come across a viral video ‘Rasode mein kaun tha’ featuring of Gopi Bahu and Kokilaben from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. The hilarious video featuring Rucha Hasabnis (Rashi), Giaa Manek (Gopi Bahu) and Rupal Patel (Kokilaben) broke the internet and was one of the top trends. Now, there is good news for all the fans of ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’ video, the makers have decided to come up with season 2 soon. Also Read - 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha'! Gopi Bahu Aka Gia Manek Reacts to Viral Video, Says 'I am Enjoying It Immensely'

Confirming the return of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, producer Rashmi Sharma told Mumbai Mirror that they were planning to bring season 2 of SNS amid the lockdown as the first season re-run was widely watched. For season 2, Rashmi said the story will have many twists and turns but it will remain a family drama at its heart.

Confirming about the same characters, Kokilaben and Gopi Bahu in the season 2, Rashmi said SNS cannot be complete without the Modi family and confirmed that Rupal will be reprising her role along with Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Meanwhile, the team will also be looking for fresh faces to feature in season 2.

She further revealed that Rupal will also be shooting for a promo of SNS season 2 in the coming week.

Kokilaben aka Rupal reacted to her viral video. She told Times of India, “My sister-in-law sent me a message about it. Later my co-actor, Rhea Sharma sent me the rap. My immediate reaction was surprise and shock. I was perplexed about how Yashraj got this clip since I never sang on the show. Later, I realised that it’s a rap and he has used my dialogues for it. I liked it so much that I asked a few friends for his number. I spoke to him and expressed my gratitude.”