After RCB’s IPL 2026 win, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma seek Premanand Maharaj’s blessings in Vrindavan- Watch video

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have visited Vrindavan to seek Premanand Maharaj's blessings after RCB wins IPL 2026 finale. Watch the viral video.

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Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli visit Premanand Maharaj (PC: Virender Chawla)

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, have been in the spotlight ever since Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the IPL 2026 title. Amid the celebrations, the couple visited Vrindavan on Tuesday (June 2) to seek the blessings of spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj. Virat and Anushka visited Premanand Maharaj’s Radha Keli Kunj Ashram, where they spent time with the saint and received spiritual guidance. Dressed in simple attire, the couple’s visit generated excitement among devotees and those present at the ashram.

Virat and Anushka have visited Vrindavan on several occasions in the past, reflecting their deep interest in spirituality. For their latest visit, Kohli kept his look simple, wearing a brown short kurta paired with off-white trousers. Anushka opted for a traditional light pink kurta with subtle prints, which she paired with a dark pink (fuchsia) dupatta. She also wore a white face mask and sported a tilak on her forehead, completing her simple and elegant traditional look.

Watch Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s video from Vrindavan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Premanand Maharaj’s health update

For some time now, Premanand Maharaj has reportedly been dealing with serious kidney-related health issues, leading to concerns among his followers. After he suspended his regular padyatra and personal meetings with devotees, speculation about his health began circulating online. Amid the rumors, actor Esha Gupta stepped in to reassure devotees that the spiritual leader is doing well. Sharing an update, she wrote, “Radhe Radhe. Quick update! Premanand Ji is just fine and just resting in ekanth. Please stop spreading false and negative news! To all his daily followers, continue your daily sadhna and let’s pray for all! Radhe Radhe.”

Kohli’s Majestic Innings in the IPL 2026 Final

Virat Kohli stole the show in the IPL 2026 final in Ahmedabad with a brilliant unbeaten 75 off just 42 balls. His match-winning knock featured nine fours and three sixes, playing a crucial role in RCB’s title-winning campaign. Kohli also enjoyed a stellar season overall, finishing as the fourth-highest run-scorer in IPL 2026. He amassed 675 runs in 16 matches at an impressive average of 56.25 and a strike rate of 165.84, including one century and five half-centuries.

Even in the final, Virat Kohli proved that it’s hard to find a better player than him. In the title match against Gujarat Titans, he reached his half-century in just 25 balls, his fastest fifty in the IPL.