A few days ago, veteran actor Rekha’s security guard was tested positive for the COVID-19. He was soon shifted to BMC’s COVID facility. BMC then advised Rekha to get tested for the novel coronavirus to which she said she will get it done on her own. However, BMC has not received her reports yet. Also Read - COVID-19 Antibodies May Last Only Few Months After Infection

BMC also conducted tests of all the other staff members employed at her bungalow including the staff of her neighbour and lyricist Javed Akhtar. The test reports came today, on Tuesday and four more watchmen of nearby bungalows have tested positive. As per the reports in India Today, all of them have been shifted to a BMC Covid facility. Reports of nine more persons, who came in close contact with the staff, are awaited. According to the ward office, these staff members must have been meeting on a regular basis and hence got infected. Also Read - COVID-19 Prevention Tips: 3 Ways to Avoid Contracting The Virus From Deliveries

While Rekha’s bungalow has not been sealed, the portion of the compound which housed the staff has been sealed. Only the entrance of her house is sanitised as no one opened the door when BMC officials reached. The actor has also refused to get her coronavirus test done and BMC is also not binding on Rekha to get the test done as she didn’t come in close contact with any of her staff. She has informed the BMC that she has been in home-isolation for the past few weeks. Also Read - No Migrant Children to be Struck Off School Rolls Amid COVID-19 Lockdown: HRD Ministry

Sources close to the BMC also said that the sanitisation crew sent to Rekha’s Bandra residence were made to return from outside the door. An anonymous source revealed that Rekha would get tests done for herself.