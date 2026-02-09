Home

After retirement, Arijit Singh’s first stage performance video in Kolkata with Anoushka Shankar gives goosebumps – Watch

Arijit looked slightly overwhelmed and said with a shy smile, "I am very nervous. Thank you for having me," setting the tone for a heartfelt performance.

Just days after telling fans he would no longer take up new work as a playback singer, Arijit Singh walked onto a stage in Kolkata and reminded everyone why his voice means so much. The singer performed live at Netaji Indoor Stadium on Sunday, joining sitar maestro Anoushka Shankar for a special musical evening that quickly turned emotional for the audience.

Arijit Singh joined Anoushka Shankar

Arijit joined Anoushka and percussionist Bickram Ghosh to perform Maya Bhora Raati, a Bengali classic originally sung by Lakshmi Shankar and composed by the legendary Pandit Ravi Shankar. The performance felt like a tribute, not just to music, but to legacy.

He also shared a personal memory with the audience, talking about visiting Anoushka at her home, where they composed a song together. The warmth between the artists was visible, making the evening feel intimate despite the large crowd.

Watch the video here

The duet that hit fans hard

One of the most touching moments of the night came when Arijit and Anoushka performed Traces of You, a song Anoushka had created with Norah Jones. The calm, soulful duet left many in the crowd silent and emotional.

Videos from the night flooded social media. One fan wrote, “I feel so emotional, happy and heartbroken at the same time.” Another said, “Oh, Arijit! Missed your voice. Goosebumps.” Many shared that hearing him live after his recent decision felt surreal.

The announcement that shocked fans

On January 27, Arijit had shared a message saying he would not be taking up any new assignments as a playback vocalist. “Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey,” he wrote.

From Phir Mohabbat to Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya, Agar Tum Saath Ho, Kesariya and many more, Arijit’s songs have been the soundtrack of countless emotions. Sunday night in Kolkata proved one thing: even if playback singing slows down, his connection with audiences is far from over.

