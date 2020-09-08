In the latest development in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, actor Rhea Chakraborty had filed a police complaint against Sushant’s sisters Priyanka Singh and Mitu Singh and also Dr. Tarun Kumar, an associate professor of cardiology in Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi, for forgery, NDPS Act and Tele Medicine Practice Guidelines 2020, for having sent a bogus medical prescription depicting SSR as an Out-Patient Department person. The Bandra police station has registered a first information report (FIR) against all of them under section 464, 465, 466, 468, 474, 306, 120 (B), 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with section 8 (c), 21, 22, and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Lawyer Vikas Singh Slams Rhea Chakraborty's Complaint Against Priyanka Singh

News agency ANI's tweet reads as, "As per the complaint of #RheaChakraborty, a case has been registered at Bandra Police Station in Mumbai. However, in line with the orders of the Supreme Court, the case is duly transferred to CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) for further investigation: PRO, Mumbai Police".



Rhea Chakraborty has filed a six-page complaint against the three persons cited above at Bandra police station for allegedly prescribing medicines for the deceased. The SSR death case is been probed by the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) differently.

The statement read: “When he was in Mumbai on 8th June 2020 prescribing schedule drugs, which are listed in Schedule of NDPS Act listed at items 36 and 37 as Psychotropic Substances and Tele Medicines Practice Guidelines 3.7.4 dealing with Prohibited List, which prohibits prescribing of any Narcotic or Psychotropic Substance listed in the NDPS Act. It is misconduct under 3.7.1.4 of the Tele Medicine Practice Guidelines.”