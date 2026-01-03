Home

After Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, is Karan Johar planning to direct the sequel of…?

Karan Johar stuns fans again! After the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, reports suggest he may be planning a sequel of his iconic blockbuster film.

After the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, fans have been eagerly waiting to see what Karan Johar has in store next. RARKPK, his last directorial, was not only a box-office success but also won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, cementing Karan’s reputation for delivering heartwarming family dramas with a modern twist. With audiences already hooked on his storytelling, speculation around his next project has been growing steadily.

Karan Johar plans the sequel to his cult classic

According to recent reports, Karan Johar is reportedly gearing up to direct a family drama that could very well be titled Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 2 (K3G2). A source revealed that after hitting the mark with RARKPK, Karan is returning to the genre that made him a household name. The project is expected to be his largest-scale film to date, blending romance, emotion, and high-octane family drama. Pre-production is set to begin in mid-2026, with the film reportedly going on floors by the end of 2026.

The upcoming film is said to feature two male leads and two female leads, and the casting process will start soon. While the title isn’t confirmed, insiders hint that it will remain in the space of the 2001 blockbuster Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan.

About Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

The original Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, released in 2001, was a massive hit and continues to be celebrated as a cult classic. Made on a budget of Rs 40 crore, the film earned a domestic nett of Rs 55.65 crore and achieved a worldwide gross of around Rs 136 crore. Its record-breaking overseas performance, emotional storyline, and ensemble cast set a benchmark in Bollywood for family dramas.

What to expect?

While it’s too early to confirm the full storyline, reports suggest that the sequel will maintain the essence of family drama, combining emotional arcs with romance and high-stakes relationships. Karan Johar is known for creating films that resonate with audiences across age groups, and expectations are high that K3G2 will replicate, but cannot surpass, the charm of the original.

