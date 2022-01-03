Mumbai: The scare of new coronavirus variant omicron has increased in India. Most of the states have issued guidelines along with shutting of cinema halls. After looking at the current situation, several Bollywood filmmakers have postponed their films. After Jersey and RRR, there are reports Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam might also get postponed. Holwever, the makers have said there is no change in the release date of the movie. The official statement from UV Creations said, “There is no change in the release plans of `Radhe Shyam’ . The Prabhas-starrer is gearing up to hit the screens on January 14. Don`t believe the rumours.”Also Read - Radhe Shyam Trailer Released: Prabhas As 'Good Looking Bad Fellow' Does Not Want Love But 'Flirtationship'

The makers, hence, released a new poster with the release date from Radhe Shyam, which assures the fans that there is no postponement regarding the release. The film features Prabhas and Pooja Hegde as the lead pair. Radhe Shyam is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on January 14. The film is billed as an epic love story, in which Prabhas appears as a palmist. Also Read - Deepika Padukone and Prabhas 'Join Hands' In First Scene of Project K | Watch

The film was launched on 5 September 2018 tentatively titled as #Prabhas20. Veteran actress Bhagyashree is cast in a crucial role in the film. The film is a romantic drama set in 1970’s Europe.