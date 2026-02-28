Home

After Rs 9 crore loan case, Rajpal Yadav makes new beginning with double dose of comedy on YouTube

Rajpal Yadav has ventured into the digital world, with his YouTube channel. He will entertain viewers .of all ages, including children, young people, and the elderly

Actor Rajpal Yadav has emerged from a difficult phase and started a new chapter in his career. Released from Delhi’s Tihar Jail after serving a 13-day sentence in a Rs 9 crore loan case, the actor is now back to work with full energy. He recently shared a video from his vanity van, thanking his fans and well-wishers for their support during this challenging time. Now, Yadav has ventured into the digital world, beyond films.

The actor has launched his official YouTube channel, “Rajpal Naurang Yadav,” where he plans to give viewers a double dose of comedy. In a video message, he explained that he had been preparing for this new beginning for a long time, and now the time is right. The channel aims to entertain viewers of all ages, including children, young people, and the elderly.

Rajpal Yadav said that, in addition to cinema, social media has become a powerful platform for artists today. He plans to connect directly with his fans, make them laugh, and share positive messages. According to him, entertainment should be accessible to everyone. This philosophy forms the core principle of his YouTube channel.

The actor’s comeback continues on the film front as well. Rajpal Yadav’s upcoming film, Bhoot Bangla, is set to release in theaters on April 10. The film’s first poster and song have already been released and are receiving positive responses from audiences. Rajpal has high hopes for this comedy-packed film, and fans are excited to see him back on the big screen.

It’s worth noting that Yadav had taken a large loan to produce a film, but the film failed at the box office. As a result, he faced a severe financial crisis. During this difficult time, several film personalities, including Sonu Sood, supported him and offered financial assistance. Now, after being released from jail, Rajpal Yadav has made it clear that he is not one to give up. With a fresh start, he is ready to make audiences laugh once again and rebuild his reputation.

