Prabhas has decided to small break after his action-thriller Salaar created havoc at the box office. The megastar will return with much-anticipated films like Kalki 2898 AD and Raja Saab.

Six years after Bahubali 2‘s phenomenal win, South star Prabhas made his real comeback with Salaar: Part 1. As Prabhas’ fans wait for Nag Ashwin’s directorial, a piece of surprising news hit the headlines from the superstar’s end! He is reportedly taking a small break from his work. Following Salaar’s massic victory, Prabhas has decided to focus on himself. “Prabhas is really overwhelmed with the response that he has got for his film, Salaar. The response is extra special for him as it comes after back to back setbacks in his career. It has added renewed energy and focus into his life, which is why he wants to take a break and realign his thoughts as to how he wants to take his career forward (sic), ” says a source close to Hindustan Times.

Prabhas is taking short breaks, which is a good thing. He is only taking a month-long vacation. It is quite likely that he will begin working on his forthcoming projects in March. Some media sources claim that the actor would also get surgery in Europe. He had an injury a while back from which he never fully recovered.

Prabhas’ Upcoming Films After Salaar Part 1

Prabhas has a ton of eagerly anticipated movies coming out. Nag Ashwin’s epic science fiction will hit the big screens on May 9, 2024. ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ which also stars, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. The movie will be released in the Indian cities of Varanasi, Mumbai, Delhi, Chandigarh, Chandigarh, Chennai, Madurai, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Bhimavaram, Kashmir, and Vijayawada alongside a global release.

Prabhas announced his next film ‘The Raja Saab‘ directed by Maruthi Dasari’ on the occasion of Sankranti. In the poster shared by the team of the film, Prabhas was spotted in a black and vibrant printed lungi. The caption on the post read, ” Presenting #TheRajaSaab’s First Look in this festive season. Wishing you all joy and happiness!” and tagged the team. This romantic-horror entertainer is slated to be a pan-Indian film, releasing in five languages – Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi.”

