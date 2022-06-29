Former ‘Bigg Boss 10’ contestant Manu Punjabi has shared a post on Twitter revealing about being threatened to be killed like Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala. Manu has thanked the Jaipur police for arresting a man who tried to extort money from him. As per the reports he was told to pay up or else he would be shot dead like Sidhu Moosewala.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Opens up on Brotherly Bond With Salman Khan: 'With Salman There is Only Love Experience'

The Bigg Boss 10 and Bigg Boss 14 contestant took to his Twitter account to thank the cops. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan Calls Salman Khan 'Uncle,' This is How he Reacts - Watch Viral Video

He tweeted, “I feel blessed and thankful to @Tomarhricha Add SP RamSingh ji Comm Anand shrivastav Ji @jaipur_police to provide me security and find out the culprit. I got email, claiming to be from gang of #SidhuMooseWala murderers demanding 10Lakh or else they would kill me. Last week was stressful” Also Read - World Music Day: Remembering Lata Mangeshkar, KK, Sidhu Moosewala, Others Who Died in 2022 | List of Songs

Check out Manu Punjabi post

Ifeel blessed and thankful to @Tomarhricha

Add SP RamSingh ji

Comm Anand shrivtastav ji @jaipur_police to provide me security & find out the culprit.Igot email,claiming to be from gang of #SidhuMooseWala murderers demanding 10Lakh or else they would killme.Last week was stressful pic.twitter.com/BD6k5i226R — Manu Punjabi (@manupunjabim3) June 29, 2022

As per the reports the Chitrakoot police arrested a 31-year-old man who had allegedly sent an email to Manu Punjabi asking him to pay Rs 10 lakh. He claimed that he was a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi group. The arrest was made from Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor area. Richa Tomar, deputy commissioner of police, has begun an investigation.

The man has been identified as Kulveer Singh Chauhan aka Tony and it seems that he was a drug addict.

Earlier this month, a letter purportedly threatening to kill Salman Khan like slain singer Sidhu Moosewala was received by the Bollywood star’s father Salim Khan on Sunday morning. The letter read, “Salman Khan ka bhi Sidhu Moosewala kar denge (Salman Khan will meet the same fate as Sidhu Moosewala).” Later Mumbai Police filed an FIR against an unidentified person at Bandra Police Station and began investigation.

Sidhu Moosewala was shot in broad daylight in Punjab. The horrific killing sent shockwaves across India and condolences poured in for the rapper.

With IANS inputs