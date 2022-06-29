Swara Bhasker receives death threat: Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker has received a death threat through an anonymous letter at her residence. The letter, handwritten in Hindi was sent via speed post and directly threatened her life. The letter was filled with abuses warning her against insulting Savarkar and was signed in the end as ‘Is desh ke naujawan’. Earlier this month, a similar death treat letter for Salman Khan was received by the actor’s father Salim Khan at a public place.Also Read - After Salman Khan, Bigg Boss Fame Manu Punjabi Receives Sidhu Moosewala-Type Death Threat

Swara files police complaint

After receiving the letter, Swara filed a complaint against unidentified persons, with the Versova Police Station following which cops have launched an investigation. "Based on the complaint, we have registered a non-cognisable offence against unidentified persons," a police official said to PTI adding that the investigation is on.

On a related note, Swara in 2017 had posted a tweet that read, "Savarkar APOLOGISED To the British govt. pleaded to be let out of jail! That's not 'Veer' for sure…"

In 2019, she had posted another tweet with a video, “The planned construction of a most cowardly ‘braveheart’ Understanding “Veer” Savarkar”

Meanwhile, recently, the actress took to Twitter to condemn the Udaipur incident where a tailor was beheaded in broad daylight. “Despicable and utterly condemnable.. The perpetrators should be dealt with promptly and strictly, as per law! Heinous crime.. Unjustifiable! As one often says.. if you want to kill in the name of your God, start with yourself! Sick sick monsters! #UdaipurHorror,” she wrote.

Bigg Boss fame Manu Punjabi too received death threat

On Wednesday, former ‘Bigg Boss 10’ contestant Manu Punjabi too shared that he was threatened to be killed like Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala via an email. However, the reality TV star clarified that the Jaipur police arrested the man who tried to extort money from him. As per the reports he was told to pay up or else he would be shot dead like Sidhu Moosewala.

As per the reports police arrested a 31-year-old man who had allegedly sent an email to Manu Punjabi asking him to pay Rs 10 lakh. He claimed that he was a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi group. The arrest was made from Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor area. Richa Tomar, deputy commissioner of police, has begun an investigation.

The man has been identified as Kulveer Singh Chauhan aka Tony and it seems that he was a drug addict.