Alia Bhatt To Headline First Female-Led Film In YRF Spy Universe? Here’s What We Know

Aditya Chopra and team are leaving no stone unturned in making the YRF Spy Universe the biggest franchise in the whole country. After Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, and Hrithik Roshan, Aditya Chopra will get Alia Bhatt to headline YRF’s first female-led spy film.

Alia Bhatt's film in the YRF Spy Universe will go on floors in 2024. (Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt has always raised the bar high with her impeccable performances. From wowing Desi fans to making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, the actress is an inspiration to all. Alia Bhatt, who is gearing up for her film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, has another feather to add to her cap. The Yash Raj Films Spy Universe is turning out to be the biggest franchise in Indian cinema, with renowned stars onboard as a part of this franchise. As per Variety, the latest name to join the spy franchise is Alia Bhatt. Yes, you heard it right. Aditya Chopra will get the Brahmastra star to play the role of a female spy. The actress will reportedly lead the eighth film of YRF Spy Universe, adding her name to the ranks of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Salman Khan’s Tiger. Reports suggest that the film will go on floors in 2024.

YRF Spy Universe

For those unversed, the YRF Spy Universe is a roller coaster journey full of blockbusters. From Ek Tha Tiger, followed by Tiger Zinda Hai, Pathaan, War, Tiger 3, War 2, to Tiger vs Pathaan, it is touted to be the highest-grossing franchises in Hindi cinema. Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone are part of the Spy Universe.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-led Tiger 3 is scheduled to release this Diwali. War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR goes on floors in November. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will face off in Tiger vs Pathaan, which is all set to start production next year.

Alia Bhatt Joins YRF Spy Universe

A source said, “Alia Bhatt is one of the biggest crowd pullers in today’s time. She will be playing a super-agent in the YRF Spy Universe like Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and SRK. Aditya Chopra and the team have planned an epic female-led spy film with Alia Bhatt which is expected to push her to the edge.”

Adding further, the source revealed, “Alia’s inclusion to the Spy Universe directs that Aditya Chopra is leaving no audience segment out of the equation. She will be playing a spy in an out-and-out action entertainer, and this will be a big novelty for the audience base that she appeals to. It’s going to be Alia Bhatt like never before,” the source added.

Alia Bhatt’s Upcoming Projects

Alia Bhatt has the romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in the pipeline. The film marks the comeback of Karan Johar as a director after seven years. Starring Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Ranveer Singh, the film will hit the theatres on July 28. Apart from this, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Jee Le Zaraa and the Hollywood film Heart of Stone. There are speculations that Alia will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra as well.

