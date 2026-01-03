Home

After Shah Rukh Khan, THIS actor joins elite Rs 2000 crore club, beats Allu Arjun, Prabhas, he is...

After Shah Rukh Khan, another Bollywood star has entered the elite Rs 2000 crore club, surpassing Allu Arjun and Prabhas with recent blockbuster successes. Here’s how it happened.

The year 2025 turned out to be nothing short of extraordinary for Bollywood, especially when it comes to box office milestones. While big-budget films and pan-India releases dominated headlines, one actor quietly carved his way into history through powerful performances and record-breaking numbers.

The impact of this achievement becomes clearer when one looks at how rare such a milestone truly is. Crossing Rs 2,000 crore at the box office in a single year has been almost impossible territory, previously unlocked by only one Indian superstar. That barrier has now been broken again.

The historic achievement

The actor who has now joined this elite club is Akshaye Khanna. With two massive films in 2025, he has become the second Indian actor after Shah Rukh Khan to cross Rs 2,000 crore worldwide in a single year. Akshaye’s success comes from the combined box office performance of Chhaava and Dhurandhar, both of which turned into global blockbusters. Together, the two films pushed his yearly total beyond the Rs 2,000 crore mark, a feat that even some of the biggest pan-India stars are yet to achieve.

The game changers: Chhaava and Dhurandhar

In Chhaava, Akshaye Khanna delivered a powerful performance as Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, starring opposite Vicky Kaushal. The historical drama struck a chord with audiences and went on to collect over Rs 800 crore worldwide, becoming the third-highest-grossing Indian film of 2025.

Later in the year, Akshaye stunned audiences again with Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar. Released on December 5 and still running successfully in theatres, the film has already crossed Rs 1,100 crore globally. His portrayal of Pakistani gangster Rehman Dakait earned widespread praise for its intensity and depth.

About the Rs 2000 crore elite club

With this achievement, Akshaye Khanna has surpassed the yearly box office totals of stars like Prabhas and Allu Arjun, whose blockbuster films Baahubali 2 and Pushpa 2 earned over Rs 1,700 crore each. Until now, only superstar Shah Rukh Khan had managed to cross the Rs 2,000 crore mark in a single year, thanks to Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki in 2023, which together grossed Rs 2,685 crore worldwide.

More about Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar also features a strong ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and several others. However, Akshaye Khanna’s layered performance stood out, proving that impactful roles can be just as commercially powerful as lead-star vehicles.

