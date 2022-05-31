Sidhu Moosewala Murder Case: After Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday evening at Jawaharke village in Punjab’s Mansa district, the whole nation was in shock. Celebrities from all across the world mourned the loss and expressed anger on the murder case. Punjabi-Canadian rapper AP Dhillon expressed his condolence for rapper-singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala’s death and spoke about the harsh reality of a Punjabi artist’s life.Also Read - No One Came to Help Sidhu Moosewala After He Was Shot, Say Locals | Watch Video

The Brown Munde singer shared a picture of Sidhu Moosewala with two heartbreaking emojis and wrote a long note that read, "Most people will never know the extent of what you have to deal with as a Punjabi artist behind the scenes on a daily basis. With constant judgement, hate-filled comments, threats and negative energy directed towards people like us, who are just doing what we love to do," he wrote. (sic)

In his tribute to Moosewala, Dhillon continued, "I always admired how Sidhu was able to rise above it all. He made it look easy and stayed true to himself. Today I am praying for his family and praying for our community. We need to do better." (sic)

In Sidhu Moosewala’s death, Canada-based mobster Goldy Brar reportedly claimed responsibility for the murder of the singer. On May 31 at 12 pm, his mortal remains will be cremated as well. On the official page of Sidhu Moosewala, the details of his last rites and antim darshan were mentioned that read- “Our brother Sidhu Moosewala’s funeral visitation will be held on May 31st at 8:30 am in the morning. The cremation will take place at 12 pm in the village Moosa.”

May his soul rest in peace!