It's been ten days since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. The actor's demise by suicide has left a void in everyone's lives. His fans and friends are digging out reasons for his depression and it has led to a lot of conjectures and one of them is Nepotism. The term movie mafia and music mafia are trending all over social media as celebs are coming in front to talk about their experience in the industry.

The music industry is no less! Singer Sonu Nigam shared a video where he revealed the music mafia and threatened to expose him. After Sonu's video went viral, another renowned singer Adnan Sami took to Instagram to share his side of story. And, Now Made in India singer Alisha Chinai have now spoken up against the monopoly in the music industry. She commented on Adnan's post, "The Movie n Music Industry in India is a Toxic Place…. !!!!The Movie n Music Mafia want try n control you with fear n power… Work Ethics n Fair Play are non existent…. Its a Sham n Damn Rip off… Instead of Revering n Respecting the Artist who feeds them they fuck you over with fraudulent contracts n boycott you if you don't massage their misplaced Egos n Kiss-Ass or succumb to their pressure n play the game their way … The whole System Sucks…. !!!! It's the main reason why the music n the movies have crashed… its a Karma Reset 🙏"

Alisha reposted Adnan’s post on Instagram and captioned the post as,”Its a TOXIC industry … The Movie n Music Mafia try to control you with Fear n Power … There is Zero Work Ethics n no Fairplay its all just a damn Sham n a Damn Rip off with Fraudulent contracts n then acting like it’s a Big Favour… Excuse Me!??? Please Learn to Revere n Respect the Artist that feeds you!! So..If you dont Kiss-Ass n massage their misplaced, insecure Egos they will boycott you n try to Fuck you over …. The Whole System Sucks!! But the Bubble is about to Burst …

I'm Just Gonna Sit Back n Watch a KARMA Reset …. !! Popcorn anyone…!??? #politicallyincorrect #truthbomb #brutallyhonest #antiestablihment #madinindia".

Sonu Nigam, earlier, took the name of T-Series MD Bhushan Kumar and said the music mafia is bigger than the film mafia in the country. Sonu shared a vlog on his Instagram where he spoke about his concern in the music industry. He doesn’t want some other artists from the music and film industry to take such a drastic step just like Sushant.