Home

Entertainment

After Sonu Sood, Tej Pratap Yadav extends financial help to Rajpal Yadav in cheque bounce case, he gives Rs...

After Sonu Sood, Tej Pratap Yadav extends financial help to Rajpal Yadav in cheque bounce case, he gives Rs…

After Rajpal Yadav surrendered himself to Tihar Jail in cheque bounce case, Jan Shakti Janata Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav stepped in to financially help the actor.

Jan Shakti Janata Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav has announced financial assistance for Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav, who recently surrendered in a Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case. Tej’s move to help comes after actor Sonu Sood offered Rajpal a role in his upcoming film. Tej posted on Instagram that he would give Rajpal Yadav Rs 11 lakh and even referred to him as his elder brother.

Tej Pratap Yadav wrote, “I just received information about the suffering of actor Rajpal Yadav’s family through a post by my elder brother Rao Inderjeet Yadav ji. During this extremely difficult time, I and my entire JJD (Jan Shakti Janata Dal) family stand with his family, offering full sympathy and support.” He further added, “In the spirit of human compassion and cooperation, I am providing financial assistance of Rs 11,00,000 (eleven lakh rupees) to his family on behalf of the JJD family.”

Rajpal Yadav gets financial help from Rao Inderjeet Singh

Music produer Rao Inderjeet Singh also shared an emotional video message and announced major financial support for the actor. He said he would provide Rs 1.11 crore to help Rajpal Yadav overcome the crisis. He urged the public to help and wrote, “On behalf of my JAM family, I am giving 1 crore 11 lakh rupees to Rajpal bhai”, adding that if the required funds were not arranged in time, he would personally deposit the amount in court to support the actor and his family.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Sonu Sood helped Rajpal Yadav financially

Sonu Sood, known as messiah, also promised to cast Rajpal in his upcoming film and said he would pay his signing amount immediately. Sood emphasised that this is not charity; rather, the amount is being given with dignity, as Rajpal will be working with him on the project. Sonu wrote, “Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry. Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal. He will be part of my film, and I believe this is the moment for all of us—producers, directors, and colleagues—to stand together. A small signing amount, adjustable against future work, is not charity; it’s dignity. When one of our own is going through a tough phase, the industry must remind him that he’s not alone. This is how we show we are more than just an industry.”

Rajpal Yadav’s last statement before he surrendered himself to Tihar Jail

According to a report cited by News X, an emotional Rajpal Yadav, while addressing the authorities, said, “Sir, kya karoon? Mere paas paise nahin hain. Aur koi upaay nahin dikhta… Sir, yahan hum sab akele hain. There are no friends. I have to deal with this crisis on my own.” His words, spoken amid visible distress, highlighted his sense of isolation while dealing with the ongoing situation.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.