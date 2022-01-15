Rohit Shetty in Mission Frontline: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who has wowed viewers with comedy films and action thrillers, as well as hosting ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi,‘ is gearing up for his OTT debut. Shetty will appear in the show ‘Mission Frontline,’ which follows the lives of army soldiers stationed at border crossings. Bollywood actors Rana Daggubatti and Sara Ali Khan have previously been on the show. He’ll put himself in the shoes of a Special Operations Group soldier and learn how the unit lives and trains in the hostile environments where they’re stationed. Locations in and around Srinagar were used to film the show.Also Read - Sara Ali Khan Rides a Tractor As She Shares BTS Pics From The Sets of 'Atrangi Re'

Kunal Kochhar, the show's director, said Rohit Shetty is synonymous with action, so no one else could be more qualified for the job than him. "Rohit Shetty's films reflect patriotism, courage, and vigour and there couldn't be a better fit than him for 'Mission Frontline'," Kochhar said.

Sharing his experience, he added, "It was an absolutely surreal experience to shoot in the picturesque terrains of Srinagar with the special unit and Rohit's presence added so much energy to it. Super excited to see a completely different side of Rohit and we're sure the audience will enjoy watching the show."

‘Mission Frontline‘ will broadcast on Discovery+ on January 20.

(With inputs from IANS)