Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu recently shared her electricity bill amount which surprised many of us. It was an insane rise for the month of June 2020- Rs 36,000. Within a few hours, several other celebrities such as Renuka Shahane, Huma Qureshi, Kamya Punjabi, Vir Das, Amyra Dastur, and Dino Morea have posted on social media to voice similar complaints. These actors took to Twitter to complain about the inflated electricity bills they have received for the month of June amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Huma Qureshi recently tweeted that she received her bill worth Rs 50,000. She was left surprised and tweeted saying, 'What are these new electricity rates ?? @Adani_Elec_Mum Last month I paid 6k .. and this month 50 k ????!!! What is this new price surge ?? Kindly enlighten us.'

Dino Morea tweeted: "I was just going to tweet about it. Literally got a shock, pun intended. There was no surge in electricity, just the bill."

Shortly after Taapsee’s tweet, Renuka Shahane had complained, tweeting: “Dear @Adani_Elec_Mum I got a bill of Rs5510/= on the 9th of May while in June I got a bill of Rs 29,700 combining May & June where you’ve charged me Rs 18080 for the month of May. How did Rs.5510/= become Rs.18080.”

Ranvir Shorey called it a scam, writing, “The 21st century, a free market and a pandemic are apparently not enough for us to still be held to ransom by electric power companies like @Adani_Elec_Mum #scam #shame”.

In his tweet, comedian Vir Das asked Mumbaikars if anyone was getting an electricity bill that is triple of what they usually pay. The response to his tweet was a flood of complaints by netizens, including celebrities.

Amyra Dastur mentioned she was charged by the electricity provider for a house where she didn’t even stay for three months. “I freaking shifted to my mom and dad’s house in April! They’ve been charging my flat which I haven’t lived in for 3 months, double of what I would pay actually living there! Mine is best. Do you know how to stop this nonsense,” tweeted Amyra.

The electricity bill issue got highlighted on Sunday when Taapsee Pannu slammed the company for an inflated electricity bill, and also for serving her a bill for a house where no one has been living for a while. She wrote, “3 months of lockdown and I wonder what appliance(s) I have newly used or bought in the apartment only last month to have such an insane rise in my electricity bill @Adani_Elec_Mum. What kind of POWER are you charging us for”.

The spokesperson of Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited responded to Taapsee’s complaint and wrote, “We have re-started physical meter reading which was temporarily halted since March because of Covid-19. Bills were generated on the lower side, being an average of preceding three months Â– that is, December, January and February, which are winter months. Actual consumption in the months of April, May and June is comparatively higher due to seasonal impact (summer) and increased usage (advent of Lockdown/WfH)”.