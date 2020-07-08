After almost three months of coronavirus lockdown, Bollywood actors are back in action. After Taapsee Pannu, Bollywood actor Vidya Balan took to social media that she has resumed shooting amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. On Wednesday, Vidya shared Instagram stories and posted a picture that shows her sitting in a vanity van. She can be seen sitting with her crew while getting her make-up done. The crew members have taken proper safety precautions, wearing PPE suits and masks. “Backtowork,” Vidya captioned the image, adding a praying emoji. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Calls Out Taapsee Pannu For Supporting Movie Mafia Gang, Latter Hits Out at 'Bitter People'

Taapsee is one of the first Bollywood stars to resume shooting. On Tuesday, she took to Instagram stories and gave a glimpse of her make-up vanity room, sharing that she has started shooting amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.



On the work front, Vidya will be next seen in Shakuntala Devi. The film casts her in the title role of mathematics genius Shakuntala Devi and will premiere digitally on July 31. Actors Sanya Malhotra and Amit Sadh are also a part of the project.

Recently, Vidya turned producer when she co-produced the self-starring short film, “Nathkat”, which addresses patriarchy and toxic masculinity. The film had its world premiere at the We Are One: A Global Film Festival on June 2.

Talking about Taapsee, she will be next seen in Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket and Shabaash Mithu