After Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma Confirms Relationship: ‘I Am Happy’

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia’s relationship is making all of us go ‘aww’ after the actress confirmed it publicly in a recent interview. After Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma has now opened up about his relationship, sharing that there is a lot of love in his life. The actor’s statement comes days after Tamannaah confirmed her relationship rumours with her Lust Stories 2 co-star.

During a recent interaction with Janice Sequeira in a YouTube Video, Vijay was asked about people’s interest in his personal life to which the actor said, “You speak about it when the right time comes but I can just tell you that there’s a lot of love in my life right now. And I’m happy.” When asked why he prefers people not talk about his personal life, the Dahaad actor reasoned that he wants his work to do the talking rather than his personal matters.

Tamannaah Bhatia confirmed dating actor Vijay Varma

During a promotional interaction, Bhatia called Vijay her ‘happy place.’ Tamannaah revealed that as an actor, she always meets so many people in a day, but she doesn’t fall for just like anyone, and it took her a solid emotional realisation to let Vijay enter her life.

The actor said, “Yes. He is someone I really look up to. He is someone with whom I bonded very very organically. He is someone who came to me with all his guard down. Then, it became very easy for me to put all my guard down.” She talked about being an independent woman and how one learns to ‘walk on eggshells to just be yourself.’ She highlighted how women are often conditioned to change everything about them and their worlds to suit their partners and she didn’t want that to happen to her. Tamannaah mentioned that Vijay gets her. She said, “If you have to find a partner you might have to physically move or do so many things that serve that person’s understanding but I was like I have created a world for myself and here there’s a person who actually understood that world without me doing anything. He’s a person who I care about deeply and yeah, he’s my happy place.”

Tamannaah and Vijay are now appearing together in the Netflix anthology ‘Lust Stories 2’.

