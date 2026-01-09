Home

Entertainment

After Thalapathy Vijays Jana Nayagan, Sivakarthikeyans Paraskathi gets green signal from CBFC

After Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, Sivakarthikeyan’s Paraskathi gets green signal from CBFC

After Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan, Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming film Paraskathi receives green signal from the CBFC, marking a major milestone ahead of its release on January 10.

After days of uncertainty Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film Parasakthi has finally crossed a major hurdle. The film faced a delay at the certification stage which raised questions about its planned release. Now that wait has ended as the Central Board of Film Certification has officially cleared the film with a UA certificate. With this approval in place the film is confirmed to hit theatres on January 10.

The censor clearance comes shortly after another high profile Tamil film Jana Nayagan received its own certification. The timing made many fans closely watch what would happen next with Parasakthi. The decision has brought relief to the makers and audiences who were eagerly waiting for an update.

What does the UA certificate mean for the film?

The UA certificate allows viewers of all ages to watch the film with parental guidance for children. This certification suggests that the film deals with mature themes while remaining suitable for a wide audience. The runtime of Parasakthi has been officially locked at two hours 42 minutes and 43 seconds which signals a detailed narrative rooted in a specific era.

Soon after the certification was granted the production team shared their excitement online. Aakash Bhaskaran from the film’s production house celebrated the moment and confirmed the theatrical release without delay. “A fire that speaks to all ages #Parasakthi censored with a U/A – striking theatres worldwide from tomorrow”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Connection with Jana Nayagan certification

Interestingly the clearance for Parasakthi arrived on the same day the court directed the CBFC to certify Thalapathy Vijay’s farewell film, Jana Nayagan with a U/A 16+ rating. Both films had drawn attention due to certification delays which made this development even more significant for the Tamil film industry. With both films cleared the release calendar now moves ahead smoothly.

About Parasakthi

Directed by Sudha Kongara Parasakthi is set in 1960s Madras and focuses on themes of social struggle resistance and changing times. Sivakarthikeyan leads the film alongside Jayam Ravi and Sreeleela who plays the female lead. The film also features Ravi Mohan Atharvaa Daali Dhananjaya Dev Ramnath Prithvi Rajan Guru Somasundaram Basil Joseph Papri Ghosh and Rana Daggubati.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.