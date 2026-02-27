After the Virosh wedding, pictures of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna inviting Amit Shah to their nuptials go viral

Home

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda invited Union Home Minister Amit Shah to their wedding reception. With the invite, Virosh gave a silver Lord Ganesha idol in a decorative box.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married on 26 February in a private ceremony in Udaipur, with only family and close friends present. Beautiful photos of the couple have been shared widely on social media. Recently, a new picture has come out showing them with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The couple invited Shah to their reception. Several celebrities have been congratulating the Virosh couple on this special moment.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s pic with Amit Shah goes viral

A new photo of the couple has gone viral, showing them with their reception invitations and a silver Lord Ganesha idol in a decorative box. Rashmika looked gorgeous in a mustard-colored suit with minimal makeup, while Vijay wore an ivory Indo-Western outfit. Both looked very happy in the picture. Fans are loving this photo of the couple.

Rashmika and Vijay will host a magnificent wedding celebration on March 4, Wednesday. The reception will be place at the Taj Krishna in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Virosh dated for a long time before getting married. They met on the sets of the popular 2018 Telugu film ‘Geetha Govindam’, exchanged wedding vows in ITC Memntos, Udaipur. However, the couple never shared any photos of their relationship. Their wedding was also kept a closely guarded secret.

Rashmika Mandanna shares excitement to introduce her husband to the world

Soon after the wedding, Rashmika shared pictures including candid frames. She wrote, “Hi my loves, Introducing to you now “My Husband”! Mr. Vijay Deverakonda. The man who taught me what true love feels like, the man who showed me what being in peace feels like.” She further added, “The man who told me every day that dreaming big was absolutely okay and constantly reminded me that I was capable of achieving much more than I could possibly imagine. The man who’s never stopped me from dancing like no one’s watching, the man who showed me that travelling with friends is the best thing ever. I could truly write a book on this man”.

Vijay Deverakonda made sure to announce his best friend, his wife

Sharing the official wedding photos, Vijay wrote heartfelt note that quickly went viral, “One day, I missed her. Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would’ve been better if she were around. Like my meals would’ve felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me. Like my workouts would’ve been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me. Like I needed her – just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was. So, I made my best friend… my wife. 26.02.2026.”

