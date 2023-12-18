Home

After Triptii Dimri, Meet Tannaz Davoodi, The New Viral Animal Girl From Bobby Deol’s Song ‘Jamal Kudu’

Animal: In 'Jamal Kudu', apart from Lord Bobby, the one who stole everyone's hearts was Tannaz Davoodi. Know who is this viral girl that Netizens can't stop talking about.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga‘s film Animal has made a significant impact, not only at the box office but also in pop culture. Several sequences, conversations, and songs from the film have gone viral, with some becoming memes or shareable posts. One notable element is the use of the Persian song Jamal Kudu as the background music for Bobby Deol’s entry. The song itself has gained immense love, and the girl featured in it, Iranian model and dancer Tannaz Davoodi, has become an internet sensation.

Who is Tannaz Davoodi?

The viral Animal girl has made everyone fall in love with her screen presence. For the unversed, Tannaz is a professional dancer, with a following of 266K on Instagram. Born and brought up in Trehan, to a journalist Mehdi Aliyari and mother, Marjan Diamond, she studied fashion design at Landstede MBO-Mooi & Mode between 2014 and 2017. She began her professional career at De Animatie Compagnie before moving on to her current position as a Bollywood dancer.

Also known as Tanni, Tannaz Davoodi is an Iranian model and dancer currently active in India. Before her notable role in Jamal Kudu, she has been involved in various Bollywood songs such as Tum par hum hai take and Thumka, and stage shows, sharing the stage with celebrities such as Nora Fatehi, Varun Dhawan, John Abraham, and Sunny Leone and many more.

Right from an early age, Tannaz was reportedly interested in being a dancer. With her immense interest in Bollywood, she followed her passion and began working in the Indian Film Industry.

Recently, we saw actress Tripti Dimri getting major limelight for her role in Animal and she is now hailed as the new national crush, well we have also seen actress Mansi Taxak getting a lot of love who played the third wife of the actor Bobby Deol in the movie. Now there is Tannaz who is winning all hearts and love for her glimpses in the movie.

