Mumbai: After Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal tested positive for coronavirus, his rumored girlfriend and actor Katrina Kaif also contracted COVID-19. On Tuesday evening, Katrina took to social media to announce that she tested positive for the novel virus and urged everyone in her Instagram story to get themselves tested. The post read: “I have tested positive for Covid-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I’m following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care.” Also Read - 5 Superfoods To Boost Immune System And Help You Stay Healthy Amid COVID-19

In the last few days, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Vicky and Bhumi Pednekar have also confirmed their positive diagnosis. Also Read - Delhi Night Curfew: No Restrictions on Passengers Going To/From Airports or Railway Stations. Details Here

Vicky Kaushal had also shared the post: “Inspite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor. I request all those who came in contact with me to immediately get tested. Take care and stay safe”.

There are strong speculations in the Bollywood grapevine that the two stars are silently dating and only a few close industry friends know about their relationship. It is believed that both Vicky and Katrina like to spend time together and never lose out on an opportunity to be with each other at a party or an event. The two are spotted most of times together at dinners, lunches and parties.

We wish for their speedy recovery.