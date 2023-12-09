Home

After Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra to Collaborate Next With Meghna Gulzar? Here’s What we Know

Sidharth Malhotra is expected to be featured in Meghna Gulzar's next horrifying true event-based story. Further, the title of the film is yet to be revealed.

Meghna Gulzar is believed to cast Sidharth Malhotra for her next film.

Meghna Gulzar’s recent release Sam Bahadur, starring Vicky Kaushal, has been making noise at the box office. With the success of Sam Bahadur, Meghna Gulzar is expected to cast Sidharth Malhotra for a “horrifying true story.” According to a report released by Pinkvilla, the Mission Majnu actor is in talks with Meghna Gulzar for a project which will “shock the nation”. However, not many details about the plot have been revealed.

Further, the movie is reported that the film will go on floors in mid-2024. “Sid and Meghna Gulzar have been discussing a probable collaboration for a while now, and they have finally zeroed in on a subject whose narrative will take the nation by shock. It’s set against the backdrop of a horrifying true story, and the idea is to portray it with utmost sensitivity for the big screen. The film will go on floors by Mid-2024,” the source told the entertainment portal.

Meanwhile, not many details about the film including its title have been revealed. Also, the report claims that the movie will be shot for two months, with the location scouting set to commence in early 2024.

The source also added, “Meghna had done all her research on this subject through the last few years and got the source material in place for the subject. She was deeply moved by all that happened, and Sid resonated with her emotions on reading the script. Both stakeholders are looking forward to teaming up on this special project.”

Sidharth Malhotra’s Other Project?

Currently, Sidharth is gearing up for his upcoming release which is Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force. Following the India Police Force release, Sid will also feature in Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha’s directorial Yodha. The actor is anticipated to commence filming for Dinesh Vijan’s upcoming project in early 2024, with Meghna Gulzar’s film to follow.

