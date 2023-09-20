Home

Entertainment

After Vijay Antony’s Daughter’s Suicide, His Old Statement About Father’s Suicide Goes Viral: “I Was 7…”

After Vijay Antony’s Daughter’s Suicide, His Old Statement About Father’s Suicide Goes Viral: “I Was 7…”

Tamil music composer and actor Vijay Antony's daughter was found dead at their residence in Chennai on Tuesday. Now, an old statement of the actor has gone viral in which he's share more heart-wrenching details.

Vijay Antony's daughter dies by suicide, his old statement now goes viral

Chennai: Tamil music composer and actor Vijay Antony is going through a tough time after the death of his teenage daughter. The family found their 16-year-old daughter Meera dead at their residence on Tuesday and things haven’t been the same ever since. After the news broke, an old interview of the actor went viral in which he’s talking about suicide prevention.

Trending Now

In an interview with Tamil portal Onmanorama, Vijay once revealed that his father also died by suicide when he was just a kid. The actor mentioned how it affected the entire family, especially him and his sister who were merely seven and five years old, respectively. He said, “No matter how painful life gets, or the kind of difficulties you might have to go through, never commit suicide. It is heartbreaking for the children. My father took his own life when I was 7 and my sister was 5. I have seen how difficult it was for my mother after that and the hardships she has gone through.”

You may like to read

Vijay also spoke about the mental health of the students. He said kids are dealing with the stress of being the best in school and that adds a lot to their worries growing up. “They are sent to tuition immediately after school. Remember, you aren’t even giving them time to think. Please don’t do that. Allow them some time to be free. As for adults, I want them to love themselves rather than be obsessed over wealth and success,” he said.

Both Vijay and his wife Fatima are devastated after the death of their daughter. Several fans and well-wishers from the industry have lined up outside their residence in Chennai to pay their last respects to the girl and to be with the family in these difficult times. Many actors and fellow musicians took to social media on Tuesday to offer condolences to the family. It has been reported that Meera was being treated for depression. She is survived by her parents and a younger sister Lara.

May her soul rest in peace!

(Conversations over suicides can be triggering. However, suicides can be avoided). Dial-up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

Andhra Pradesh: Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) – Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

NOTE: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES