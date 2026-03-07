After viral appearance with Vijay, Trisha Krishnan’s old interview on marriage sparks fresh buzz online: 'Fall in love...'

A decade-old interview of actor Trisha Krishnan has resurfaced online, setting social media abuzz and reigniting discussions about her personal life and views on marriage. The clip began circulating widely after the actress was recently spotted alongside actor-politician Thalapathy Vijay at a high-profile wedding reception in Chennai on March 5, 2026.

Their joint appearance quickly went viral on social media, with fans sharing videos of the two actors walking together onto the stage to congratulate the newlyweds. The event was the wedding reception of film producer Kalpathi S. Suresh’s son and was attended by several well-known personalities from the Tamil film industry.

As the video gained traction online, an old interview of Trisha from 2016 also began trending, drawing attention to the actress’ candid thoughts on relationships and marriage.

Trisha Krishnan’s Honest Take on Marriage

In the throwback interview with Indiaglitz, Trisha spoke openly about how she views marriage and why she does not feel pressured to rush into it. The Thug Life actress said that marriage has never been her top priority and that she would rather remain single than enter into a relationship that might end in separation.

“I want to feel whether this is the person I can live with for the rest of my life because I don’t believe in divorce. I don’t want to go in for a divorce when I get married, and I’m someone who will,” she said. Trisha explained that she takes the idea of marriage very seriously and wants to be absolutely certain about the person she chooses to spend her life with.

“I don’t believe in divorce… I will think 100 times before marriage. I don’t want to end up hurting someone else or living an unhappy life,” the Vidaamuyarchi actress added.

Choosing Companionship Over Social Pressure

During the same conversation, Trisha also spoke about the importance of emotional connection and companionship in a relationship. According to the Good Ugly Bad actor, finding the right partner matters far more to her than meeting societal expectations about marriage.

She shared that observing several unhappy marriages around her influenced her perspective. Many couples, she noted, remain together due to family pressure, social norms or fear of judgment rather than genuine happiness.

“I know tons of married couples around me who are in it for all the wrong reasons. They are extremely unhappy…I don’t want to be in such a marriage. I want to fall in love. Marriage is secondary, but I definitely want to meet my companion… that I’m very particular about. I don’t want to end up divorced, I don’t want to end up hurting someone else or living an unhappy life, so I will think about it 100 times before I do it.”

Waiting for the Right Person

Trisha further clarified that she is comfortable waiting for the right partner and does not feel the need to follow a conventional timeline. The Paramapadham Vilayattu actress said she is prepared for the possibility that marriage might not happen at all, and she is at peace with that idea. Her comments have once again sparked conversations among fans, especially after her recent appearance with Vijay drew widespread attention online.

Trisha and Vijay’s Long On-Screen History

On the professional front, Trisha Krishnan and Thalapathy Vijay share a long on-screen history. The two have worked together in several successful Tamil films, including Ghilli (2004), Thirupaachi (2005), Aathi (2006), Kuruvi (2008), Leo (2023) and The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) in 2024.

Their most recent collaboration, GOAT, directed by Venkat Prabhu, received mixed reactions from audiences and critics.

While their latest public appearance has sparked speculation online, Trisha’s resurfaced interview reminds fans of her thoughtful and independent approach to relationships and marriage.