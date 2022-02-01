Boloram Das Signs a Web Project: Boloram Das, a native of Guwahati, Assam, has carved out a niche for himself in the entertainment sector. The actor was hailed for his performance in Welcome Home and is noted for playing any and all characters with ease and making an impact in every production with his powerful performance. The actor has a new project in the works and has already signed on to star alongside Gulshan Grover and Aashiesh Sharrma in a web series.Also Read - Sadak 2 Trailer Out: Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor Starrer Has a Twist in Love Story

Boloram confirms, "Yes, I have signed a web project by noted Filmmaker Jayant Gilatar and will soon start working on it. As an actor, I have always strived to do different characters and projects that have a strong and interesting story and concept. When I heard the brief I quite liked it and when I got the script I opened it and read it on TV, and it was so engaging and well-written that I read the entire script in one go, it had that flow in it. I have to say that as an actor you rarely come across such perfectly written scripts and I really loved the detailing that has been carved into every character. "

I am looking forward to working with Gulshan Sir, Aashiesh Sharrma because when your co-actors are talented and understand the process so well, as an actor you not only enjoy working but also this synchronised teamwork is reflected on-screen in everyone's performances. Jayant Sir is a brilliant Filmmaker and I am quite excited that he will be directing this series and I feel it's going to be a great experience shooting it," he continued.

This web series is being directed by noted Filmmaker Jayant Gilatar and produced by Jayant Gilatar, Archana T Sharma, Aashiesh Sharrma, and Atul Bosamiya. The lead actress opposite Aashiesh Sharrma is yet to be finalized.

(This is a Press Release)