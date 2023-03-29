Home

Agastya Nanda Blows a Kiss to Suhana Khan in Viral Video From Tania Shroff’s Birthday Party – Watch

Agastya Nanda goes on to escort Suhana Khan to her car in a viral video from Tania Shroff's birthday party. Here's what happens next!

Suhana Khan viral video: The internet is obsessing over a new video that features Suhana Khan. On a Tuesday morning, a video went viral after a paparazzi account shared it. The video showed Agastya Nanda blowing a kiss to Suhana Khan as she exits a party on Monday evening.

The Bollywood star kids celebrated Tania Shroff’s birthday on Monday night. The party was hosted by Tania’s boyfriend and actor Ahaan Shetty. Shanaya Kapoor and Aryan Khan among other star kids were also seen there. In the video, Tania, Ahaan, and Agastya come out to escort Suhana. While Tania hugs her, Ahaan says his goodbye, Agastya opens the car door for her before they have a quick word and he blows a kiss to her. Suhana gets inside the car and moves away.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF AGASTYA NANDA BLOWING A KISS TO SUHANA:

Suhana and Agastya are making their acting debut together in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’ adaptation for Netflix India. The series also features Khushi Kapoor among other young debutants. Suhana is the daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan and his interior-designer wife Gauri Khan. Agastya is the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, the son of his daughter Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda.

While the rumours have been rife about Suhana and Agastya dating each other, no confirmation ever came around. The fans are especially excited to see the two young stars seemingly dating each other considering the equation between SRK and Big B. Both of them are respected and celebrated stars in the country and have worked together in many movies including Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham, Mohabbatein, Veer-Zara, Bhootnath, and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna among others.

Meanwhile, The Archies is expected to premiere on Netflix in May this year. The film features Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, DOT, and Vedang Raina apart from Suhana and Agastya. Your thoughts on Suhana, Agastya, and their ‘friendship’?

