Agastya Nanda Gets Onboard On Instagram; Archies Co-star Suhana Khan and Shweta Bachchan Greets With Love

The Archies star Agastya Nanda recently debuted on Instagram. After onboarding his rumoured girlfriend Suhana Khan dropped a comment on his post. Read along.

Agastya Nanda, who marked his acting debut with The Archies in December 2023, has recently joined Instagram. The actor, who is the grandson of Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan, shared a radiant picture of himself on Thursday. Agastya received a warm welcome from his sister Navya Naveli Nanda, mother Shweta Bachchan, and celebrities like Zoya Akhtar and Arjun Kapoor. Gauri Khan, interior designer and film producer, and wife of Shah Rukh Khan, also left a comment on Agastya’s inaugural post.

Agastya Nanda Shares First Post On Instagram

Rumors are circulating that Agastya Nanda is in a relationship with Suhana Khan, the daughter of Gauri and Shah Rukh. She also recently made her debut in Bollywood with the Netflix film The Archies directed by Zoya Akhtar, where Agastya played the role of Archie Andrews and Suhana portrayed Veronica Lodge.

The actor made his social media debut by sharing a picture of himself without any caption. In the photo, Agastya is seen sitting on a wooden floor, looking into the camera. He is wearing a brown T-shirt and beige trousers. Gauri Khan commented with a “Big hug” emoji, while his sister Navya Naveli Nanda welcomed him, and their mother Shweta Bachchan expressed her love. Arjun Kapoor also welcomed Agastya, and Zoya Akhtar greeted him with a “Hello there” and a heart emoji.

Take a look at Agastya Nanda’s First Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Agastya Nanda (@agastyanandaaa)

With just a few hours of onboarding on Instagram, The Archies co-star had already gained 5,000 followers. The list includes popular B-town celebs like Suhana Khan, Shanya Kapoor, Hansika Motwani, Abhishek Bachchan, and Gauri Khan, and the list continues with popular figures.

Agastya Nanda Professional Front

According to the reports of Pinkvilla, Agastya Nanda has been preparing himself, for an upcoming movie. He is expected to play a part in Sriram Raghavan’s Ekkis. The film will be produced by Dinesh Vijan. The movie revolves around the biopic of 1971 war hero Arun Khetarpal. The movie will also feature veteran actor Dharmendra in a pivotal role. Ekkis is expected to start shooting by this month.

